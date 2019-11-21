International Development News
Development News Edition

Never asked 'Ford v Ferrari' makers to blur shots: CBFC chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:29 IST
Never asked 'Ford v Ferrari' makers to blur shots: CBFC chairman

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi on Thursday rubbished reports that the board had asked the makers of Hollywood movie "Ford v Ferrari" to blur the sequences with alcohol in the film, calling the media reports "false news". The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) head clarified the blurring of shots was done "voluntarily by the makers" of the sports drama and had nothing to do with the body.

"Ford v Ferrari" , starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, hit the Indian screens on November 15. The film revolves around the feud between Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari as they both competed to win Le Mans World Championship in France in 1966. Reports last week claimed the CBFC had asked the makers to blur out images of liquor bottles and glasses with alcohol.

"This is to clarify once and for all that CBFC never asked the makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots in the film. I am disappointed with those who propagated false news that CBFC has asked for blurring shots in 'Ford v Ferrari'," Joshi said in a statement on Thursday. He added, unfortunately such reports reflect on such "motivated people" who make attempts to "circulate news without verifying it".

"The blurring was done voluntarily by the makers and has nothing to do with CBFC," Joshi reiterated. Though the CBFC didn't ask the makers to blur the alcohol content, it did ask that four expletives be "muted or replaced" as well as an addition of anti-tobacco disclaimer. PTI KKP RDS RB ASH RDS

RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Ekta Kapoor teams up with Guneet Monga to produce 'Pagglait'

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have come together to back Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait. The movie will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and Mongas Sikhya Entertainment, the production house behind the Oscar short-film Period. End ...

Lt Guv Murmu calls for road shows to attract travellers to J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has asked the tourism department to conduct road shows outside the Union Territory to attract travellers to the region. He also suggested setting up kiosks of the tourism department at conspicuous poi...

Water villas to be set up to tap Lakshadweep's tourism

As part of tapping tourism potential, the Centre is going ahead with the Niti Aayogs proposals to set up water villas in Lakshadweep, the coral paradise of India, and eco-friendly resorts in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The plan is to make...

Rajapaksa: The charismatic leader both loved and hated for role in ending bloody civil war in Lanka

Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a lawyer-turned-politician, is hailed by the Sinhala Buddhist majority for ruthlessly vanquishing Tamil insurgency, but is also criticised by the international community for his human rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019