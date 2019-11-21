Ekta Kapoor teams up with Guneet Monga to produce 'Pagglait'

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have come together to back Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait". The movie will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the production house behind the Oscar short-film "Period. End of Sentence".

"Guneet is one of the most relevant voices in Indian cinema today. When I heard the very concept of the film, I knew we had to do this together," Kapoor said in a statement on Thursday. Monga said the team is glad to bring a concept as quirky as "Pagglait" on screen with Malhotra and Balaji Telefilms.

"Our film is a story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India," she said. Directed by Umesh Bist, the first schedule of the film is underway in Lucknow.

