International Development News
Development News Edition

Chadwick Boseman originally auditioned to play Drax the Destroyer in MCU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 10:50 IST
Chadwick Boseman originally auditioned to play Drax the Destroyer in MCU

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has revealed that he originally auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer from Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. The part eventually went to his "Avengers: Endgame" co-star and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista.

Boseman, who plays Black Panther/ King T'Challa of the fictitious African country Wakanda, said he had an inkling he wouldn't land the role. "I didn't think I was gonna get it. And it's weird, too. It's a testament to Marvel because... 'Ant-Man' has a different tone and feel, and we didn't know what that was gonna be.

"We didn't know what Guardians was gonna be. So, I didn't know what it was. I only had a few (script) pages at that time. So, it was just good to come in and play to see what they did with it," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" . But Boseman said the audition helped him in securing "Black Panther" .

"Sometimes that's the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you're not gonna get (the role) but you're meeting the people that might be like, 'It's not this, but we'll put him in this other thing'. "I feel like this was one of those moments where they were like, 'We could use him later'," he said.

A sequel to "Black Panther" is in the works, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct. It is slated for a May 6, 2022 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 22 AP A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, go...

Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha

Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odishas Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said. The profe...

(Eds: Correcting report name)RO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on standard of water across country.

Eds Correcting report nameRO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards BIS report on standard of water across country....

Rights group draws attention to heavy smog in Pakistan

Lahore, Nov 22 AP An international rights group says tens of thousands of people in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore are at risk of respiratory disease because of poor air quality related to thick smog hanging over the region. Amnesty Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019