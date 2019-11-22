Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An 'In conversation session' on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Critic Derek Malcom talked about Indian cinema, festivals films, budgets, and OTT platforms during the session.

Commenting on the power of cinema, Subhash Ghai said that Cinema is the biggest influential device and is the culmination of our own mythology and heritage. "The important thing today is to know how to be relevant for the cine-goers. Cinema is the representation of art. I get to know about Tamil culture and its people through films made by Mani Ratnam, Bengali and Malayalam cinema is so beautiful," he said.

Recalling his initial days in India, Film critic Derek Malcolm said that Bollywood has come a long way and improved technically nowadays. "When I first came to India in the '70s as a cricketer and not as a critic, I attended the film festival in Bombay but there were no Indian films being screened. Along with the American critics, when I spoke to the festival director, he informed us that they don't screen Indian films and if we need to see those, we need to see them in the commercial cinemas downtown but the scenario has changed now", he said.

Joining the conversation, Filmmaker Shaji N. Karun said that cinema is also the history of India. "There are many aspects to look at the cinema. It can entertain your mind, and it can even touch you spiritually. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray made films without money but had enough intellect," he added.

Film critic Taran Adarsh moderated the session. The session started with the felicitation of Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun, Derek Malcolm, and Taran Adarsh by, All India Radio Director General Ira Joshi.

(With Inputs from PIB)