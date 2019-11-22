International Development News
Development News Edition

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

Commenting on the power of cinema, Subhash Ghai said that Cinema is the biggest influential device and is the culmination of our own mythology and heritage.

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI
Recalling his initial days in India,  Film critic Derek Malcolm said that Bollywood has come a long way and improved technically nowadays. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

An 'In conversation session' on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Critic Derek Malcom talked about Indian cinema, festivals films, budgets, and OTT platforms during the session.

Commenting on the power of cinema, Subhash Ghai said that Cinema is the biggest influential device and is the culmination of our own mythology and heritage. "The important thing today is to know how to be relevant for the cine-goers. Cinema is the representation of art. I get to know about Tamil culture and its people through films made by Mani Ratnam, Bengali and Malayalam cinema is so beautiful," he said.

Recalling his initial days in India, Film critic Derek Malcolm said that Bollywood has come a long way and improved technically nowadays. "When I first came to India in the '70s as a cricketer and not as a critic, I attended the film festival in Bombay but there were no Indian films being screened. Along with the American critics, when I spoke to the festival director, he informed us that they don't screen Indian films and if we need to see those, we need to see them in the commercial cinemas downtown but the scenario has changed now", he said.

Joining the conversation, Filmmaker Shaji N. Karun said that cinema is also the history of India. "There are many aspects to look at the cinema. It can entertain your mind, and it can even touch you spiritually. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray made films without money but had enough intellect," he added.

Film critic Taran Adarsh moderated the session. The session started with the felicitation of Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun, Derek Malcolm, and Taran Adarsh by, All India Radio Director General Ira Joshi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtr...

Mushtaq:Spinners help Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai; Haryana also win

Left-arm spin duo of R Sai Kishore and debutant M Siddharth spun a web around Mumbai to guide their team to a seven-wicket victory in the Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday. Siddarth 4-16 and Sai Kishore 3-18 r...

SC dismisses Karnataka govt plea on Bengaluru lakes

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging a National Green Tribunal order asking it to deposit Rs 500 crore in an escrow account for failure to check pollution in three lakes in Bengaluru. Th...

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visits Chandimandir military station in Hry

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Chandimandir military station in Panchkula, Haryana. He was briefed by Lt Gen R P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on operational preparedness of the theatre, a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019