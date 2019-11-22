International Development News
Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:13 IST
Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial "Jai Gangaajal" as an antagonist opposite Priyanka Chopra and was recently seen in a grey role in biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh" , did not divulge any further details about his upcoming acting gig.

"I have finished an acting project. It is currently in post-production. I'm playing the lead role in the film. It's a beautiful story. We will soon announce the details of the project," Jha told PTI here at the 13th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar, which is held every year on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The director said he decided to act in movies with an aim to widen his horizon as an artiste and only picks characters that have some "validity".

"I like roles where I can say something. For instance in 'Saand Ki Aankh', this character that I played is an important element. He is the symbol of patriarchy. If he won't be there, who will these women fight against. "Becoming an actor was an organic process. I just wanted to do something new. I thought, I write, direct, edit so why not act as well,” he added.

The actor was a part of a session, titled 'Bringing real life to reel life' at the 50th IFFI. He was accompanied by Adil Hussain, the lead actor of his upcoming directorial "Pareeksha".

