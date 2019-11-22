Freida Pinto, Cory Tran engaged

Indian actor Frieda Pinto is engaged to American photographer Cory Tran. The couple made the announcement on Thursday on Instagram.

Pinto, best known for Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Love Sonia" , shared some photos with Tran, wishing her "fiance" a happy birthday. "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet fiance," the actor wrote alongside the pictures.

Tran also shared the same photos on social media. He captioned the pictures: "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiance."

Pinto earlier famously dated her "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Dev Patel for six years till 2014.

