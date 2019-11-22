'Game of Thrones' cast shot an alternative ending: Kristofer Hivju

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed the cast of the epic fantasy series did shoot an alternate climax. The actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the Free Folk, in the HBO show, the other ending was filmed "mostly for fun".

"Well, we shot an alternative ending. That was mostly for fun but I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you about that," Hivju told Metro.co.uk. When prodded to disclose the details, the 40-year-old Norwegian actor didn't spill the beans but teased that "it was fun".

Hivju said, like many "GOT" fans, even he was shocked by the ending. "The funny thing is after season seven I had my theories, fans ahead theirs', everybody the cast had their theories so there were thousands of theories.

"To choose one path would be difficult to say but there were many things I didn't see coming; there was the element of surprise which I liked," he added. In contrast, some of Hivju's co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams had previously said the finale of the show won't have multiple endings to avoid spoilers.

However, in 2017, HBO programming president Casey Bloys had said the team had taken the measure to shoot multiple climaxes to keep the potential hackers guessing till the end.

