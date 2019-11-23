International Development News
Development News Edition

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 02:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 02:29 IST
Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse.

The movie is expected to span Jackson's journey from child star to global icon that ended when he died in 2009 at age 50 of an overdose from a powerful sleeping aid just weeks before a planned comeback concert. Deadline, citing unnamed sources, said the film "isn't intended to be a sanitized rendering" of Jackson's life.

King's production company and the Jackson estate did not immediately return calls for comment. Jackson was tried and acquitted in 2005 on charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy. In 1994, he settled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit concerning another 13 year-old boy.

His reputation came under scrutiny again this year because of the Emmy-winning documentary "Leaving Neverland" in which two men gave emotional accounts of what they said was sexual abuse by the singer in the 1990s when they were boys. Jackson's family attacked the documentary and his estate denounced it as a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations."

Despite the publicity, the Jackson estate is backing a new Broadway musical about the singer, due to open in July 2020. A Michael Jackson show "One" from Cirque du Soleil continues to play in Las Vegas, and stage musical "Thriller Live" has been playing in London since 2009. "Bohemian Rhapsody," a musical biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury who died of AIDS in 1991, won four Oscars this year, including for lead actor Rami Malek. It has taken more than $900 million at the global box office.

Deadline said the script for the Jackson movie will be written by John Logan, whose credits include "The Aviator." No casting, expected release date or movie studio was announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jacksons story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, i...

UP: SP leader seen smoking inside hospital premises in Moradabad

Samajwadi Party SP leader Haji Ikram Qureshi was on Friday seen smoking inside the premises of a hospital in Moradabad, where he had gone to distribute fruits among the patients on the occasion of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadavs birthd...

Science News Roundup: Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide; Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Study reveals musics universal patterns across societies worldwideFrom love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patt...

Health News Roundup: WHO sounds alarm on Ebola due to Congo insecurity; Pakistan grapples with drug-resistant typhoid outbreak

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.AstraZeneca shares rise on early U.S. approval for leukemia drugAstraZeneca shares rose 2.7 on Friday after the British drugmaker won earlier-than-expected U.S. regulatory approval for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019