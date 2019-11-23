Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on "The Maxx" , the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.

Tatum will produce through his banner Free Association, along with principals Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Lee, whose credits include horror films "The Ring" , "The Grudge" , and best picture Oscar winner "The Departed" , will back the project through his Vertigo Entertainment.

Sam Kieth, who created the series in the 1990s, is also attached to produce with partner Tal Vigderson. The Maxx is a character who appears in both the real world as a homeless man and in an alternate reality as a powerful masked character protecting the Jungle Queen — who's also a social worker named Julie Winters who frequently works to help the homeless man.

Previously, the comic was turned into a 13-episode cartoon series on MTV, which won an Annie Award for best animated series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)