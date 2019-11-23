International Development News
'Bala' enters Rs 100 crore club

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:56 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

"Bala", directed by Amar Kaushik, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, crossed the mark within the third week of its release in the country.

"Bala" released on November 7. Production banner Maddock Films took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"... The feeling is inexplicable. Thank you for all the love you've given #Bala!" the tweet, with the poster with the collection Rs 100.15 crore, was captioned. Starring Ayushmann in the title role, "Bala" revolves around a young man with a receding hairline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

