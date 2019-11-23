Director duo Shiboprosad-Nandita to make two children's films

After their 2018 hit flick 'Haami', which was based on bonding between children, filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy will make two new children's movies next year. Speaking to reporters at a programme here on Friday, Mukherjee said movies 'Junior Pandit' and 'Junior Comrade' will successively hit the floors early next year.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had been part of the director duo's blockbuster movie 'Praktan', will essay roles in the two upcoming flicks. "I always wanted to be part of a children's film and I am grateful to Shibu and Nandita di for giving me the opportunity," Chatterjee said.

The actor, who dressed as a Santa Claus distributed chocolates to children at an event, however, refused to divulge details of his roles in the upcoming movies. "It is one of the most difficult things to have children as your co-actors as they are spontaneous and instinctive," Chatterjee said in reply to a question.

'Haami' child artists Brata Bandyopadhyay and Tiasha Pal will also be cast in the two films, apart from actors Kharaj Mukherjee and Gargi Roy Choudhury, he said. To a question, Mukherjee said one of the films may have fantasy elements.

The director duo had been depicting crises faced by the common man since their 2011 debut 'Icche'. "While we made films on crises faced by children and their parents, those were not children's films.

"Going by the response to our movies 'Ramdhanu' and 'Haami', we have decided to make films that would be viewed both by children and their parents," Mukherjee said. PTI SUS ACD ACD.

