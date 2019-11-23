International Development News
  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 23-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:47 IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is no longer part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer "Chehre" primarily due to date issues. There have been reports that Kriti had a fallout with the producers of "Chehre" and hence she is not part of the film.

At a special screening of her recently released film "Pagalpanti" on Friday, Kriti clarified she is not doing "Chehre" due to date issues. "Unfortunately, I have left the film and we have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film.

The shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. "And I already had commitments for Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately there was nothing that I could do to change my dates," Kriti told reporters here at the special screening.

A few days back, the producer of the film - Anand Pandit's production house Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification on social media, stating, "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavors." "Chehre" is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Talking about her film "Pagalpanti", Kriti said she is happy with the response to the multistarrer comedy film.

"The film is made with the purpose of entertaining people and no other intention except entertainment," Kriti said. "The response to the film has been good and I am hearing only good things. I am really happy," she added.

The special screening of "Pagalpanti" was organized by Kriti and her co-star Pulkit Samrat. The two are set to collaborate for another film called "Taish" by Bejoy Nambiar.

"This film is completely the opposite of 'Pagalpanti' and we are not paired opposite each other," Kriti said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

