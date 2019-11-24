IFFI uploads Gulzar pic instead of Ray in film credit, rectifies later

In a goof-up, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) attached veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar's picture instead of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's in the director's biography of "Ganashatru" on its official website. The screenshot of the webpage of the homage section of the IFFI website, featuring Gulzar's picture as the director of the 1989 Bengali film went viral on social media on Friday.

However, soon after reports of the mix up started doing the rounds, the festival organizers rectified the mistake. The 50th edition of IFFI started on November 20, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and south superstar Rajinikanth attending the opening ceremony.

The festival will conclude on November 28.

