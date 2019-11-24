Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse. Death threats prompt music executive to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift

Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace. Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show.

