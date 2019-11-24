International Development News
Development News Edition

Want to do justice to women characters I create: Writer Juhi Chaturvedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:15 IST
Want to do justice to women characters I create: Writer Juhi Chaturvedi

From Vicky's grandmother, mother and wife in "Vicky Donor" , to "Piku" and Vidya Iyer in "October", Juhi Chaturvedi has given life to some of the most real female characters and the writer on Sunday said she feels a sense of responsibility towards these parts. Juhi said she always aims to do justice to these women and give them a voice, something they were not "allowed" to have for the longest time.

"I want to do justice to the woman I write. I feel it's my responsibility to do justice to the characters I write and ensure that everyone gets their fair share of truth, and definitely women too," she said during a panel discussion at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The writer added she doesn't create strong female characters with a feminist agenda because such women have always been around.

"I will never have any man speak badly to her. I will not allow that to happen. I'm very clear about that unless it comes to point that it's needed for a certain scene. But then again, it's not about being feminist or writing strong female characters. I feel they are strong enough already, there is nothing to say that today suddenly out of the blue the women have become stronger. They were always there. It just that we didn't know." Juhi said women have always had a desire to express themselves but the society didn't let them be vocal.

"The good part of our times is that finally women are allowed to have that voice. I hate the word 'allowed', but that is the reality. In my mother's time, she was allowed to have a voice in her bedroom, in front of her friends, but not on the dining table. "...Now we can express ourselves instantly. When I write I ensure that there is no hint of regression in those families."

Citing the example of "Piku" , which featured Deepika Padukone in the titular role and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as her father Bhashkor Banerjee, Juhi said she likes her women characters to not shy away from doing and asking what they want. "If Syed (played by Irrfan Khan) was at home with Piku the night before Bhashkor falls ill and he comes out of her bedroom, so be it. So what if she and Syed are not married? It's just the physical need as Piku puts it. It's the truth of this world and I would like to say that without shying away."

Apart from Juhi, writer-editor Pooja Ladha Surti, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, cinematographer Modhura Palit and author Sumedha Verma Ojha, were part of the panel at the session titled 'Nuances and Process of Filmmaking'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 200 p.m. GMT 900 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite...

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...

TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state. Telangana St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019