Katherine Schwarzenegger raves about husband Chris Pratt on social media

Katherine Schwarzenegger is feeling blessed to have Chris Pratt as her better half and her recent social media post is a proof of the same. On Saturday, the 29-year-old author took to Instagram to gush over her husband and actor, Chris. While the two lovebirds were already the definition of relationship goals, Katherine's latest heartwarming post proves why they continue to hold that title.

"Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she began her caption, alongside a picture of her and Chris riding bike. "Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she continued. "This holiday is my second favourite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go."

With that in mind, Katherine then shared why she's "grateful" and lucky to have Chris in his life. "Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves," she expressed.

"While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, but they also made us feel good." She continued, "This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday." (ANI)

