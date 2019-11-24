American TV personality Tyler Cameron finds a new love interest

It seems that American television personality Tyler Cameron has found a new love interest. The 26-year-old star was spotted getting flirty with Anastasia Karanikolaou on Friday night at the West Hollywood nightclub, Hyde. Stassie happens to be beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's best friend. In fact, the two girls attended the Los Angeles Clippers game earlier in the evening.

And while it's unclear whether the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star joined Stassie at Hyde after the basketball game, a source told E-News that the 22-year-old influencer Anastasia was spotted hitting off the nightclub with Cameron. "Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," the insider shared.

"They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another." According to the source, the two decided to "keep the night going" after the game so they headed to the popular nightclub afterwards.

"Stassie arrived with her friend Kelsey and met Tyler inside. They were at the same table at the club and several bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne were brought out," the insider dished. "Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and we're showing a lot of PDA."

The insider continued, "He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public." The news of Cameron's latest outing comes a little over a month after he and Gigi Hadid decided to split after a whirlwind romance this past summer. (ANI)

