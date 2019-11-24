Salman Khan's birthday wishes for father Salim is love!

As the screenwriter, producer Salim Khan turned 84 today, Salman Khan's wishes for his father are just dripping love and cuteness. The 'Bharat' actor shared a blurred picture on his Instagram where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying their time catching fishes beside a small lake and their bond is definitely one cannot miss.

"Happy bday daddy...," he captioned the adorable snap. Salim Khan is best known for his work in 'Andaz', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Don' and more. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar for writing.

He married twice, once with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981 and is a proud parent to three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Sometime back, the actor celebrated veteran actor Helen's birthday.

The actor along with his brother Sohail and sister Arpita organised a lavish bash for the veteran actor that saw great legend stars like Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in attendance. The birthday bash followed close at the heels of the veteran scriptwriter and his first wife Salma's wedding anniversary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)