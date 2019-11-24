International Development News
Development News Edition

Salman Khan's birthday wishes for father Salim is love!

As the screenwriter, producer Salim Khan turned 84 today, Salman Khan's wishes for his father are just dripping love and cuteness.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:45 IST
Salman Khan's birthday wishes for father Salim is love!
Salman Khan along with father Salim (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the screenwriter, producer Salim Khan turned 84 today, Salman Khan's wishes for his father are just dripping love and cuteness. The 'Bharat' actor shared a blurred picture on his Instagram where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying their time catching fishes beside a small lake and their bond is definitely one cannot miss.

"Happy bday daddy...," he captioned the adorable snap. Salim Khan is best known for his work in 'Andaz', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Don' and more. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar for writing.

He married twice, once with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981 and is a proud parent to three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Sometime back, the actor celebrated veteran actor Helen's birthday.

The actor along with his brother Sohail and sister Arpita organised a lavish bash for the veteran actor that saw great legend stars like Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in attendance. The birthday bash followed close at the heels of the veteran scriptwriter and his first wife Salma's wedding anniversary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, becoming the 18th candidate to join a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican Presiden...

Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next Novembers U.S. election was back up 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race.The...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019