FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2019 American Music Awards
The 2019 American Music Awards, voted for by fans, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Artist of the year Taylor Swift
Artist of the decade Taylor Swift
New artist of the year Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the year Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"
Tour of the year BTS
Favorite music video Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
Favorite social artist BTS
Favorite male artist pop/rock Khalid
Favorite female artist pop/rock Taylor Swift
Favorite duo or group pop/rock BTS
Favorite album pop/rock Taylor Swift "Lover"
Favorite male artist country Kane Brown
Favorite female artist country Carrie Underwood
Favorite duo or group country Dan + Shay
Favorite artist rap/hip-hop Cardi B
Favorite male artist soul/R&B Bruno Mars
Favorite female artist soul/R&B Beyonce
