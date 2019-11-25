FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards, voted for by fans, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Artist of the year Taylor Swift

Artist of the decade Taylor Swift

New artist of the year Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the year Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"

Tour of the year BTS

Favorite music video Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"

Favorite social artist BTS

Favorite male artist pop/rock Khalid

Favorite female artist pop/rock Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group pop/rock BTS

Favorite album pop/rock Taylor Swift "Lover"

Favorite male artist country Kane Brown

Favorite female artist country Carrie Underwood

Favorite duo or group country Dan + Shay

Favorite artist rap/hip-hop Cardi B

Favorite male artist soul/R&B Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist soul/R&B Beyonce

