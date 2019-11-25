Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ex-member of K-pop girl group found dead: Yonhap

A former member of South Korea's top K-pop girl group was found dead on Sunday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported citing police. The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said. Taylor Swift gets early American Music Awards win after tumultuous week

Taylor Swift won the first of five possible American Music Awards on Sunday, setting up a night she is expected to dominate after making headlines for the past week because of a bitter feud with her old record label. Swift, 29, took home the award for best pop/rock album for her recent release "Lover." Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.

