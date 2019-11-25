Could write a book on why 'Terminator: Dark Fate' didn't work: dir Tim Miller

"Terminator: Dark Fate" director Tim Miller has opened up about the movie's box office failure, saying following a string of below par sequels in the franchise proved fatal for the latest offering. Despite receiving relatively positive reviews, "Dark Fate" managed to earn USD 29 million in its opening weekend.

However, Miller said he is "very proud" of the film. "I'm sure we could write a book on why it didn't work. I'm still not sure and I'm processing, but I'm very proud of the movie," the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

On pointing out if franchise fatigue may have impacted the film's performance, Miller said he couldn't control the reviews and reactions the audience had for the previous sequels. "The things they seemed to hate the most about the movie, were things I can't control. I can't control you didn't like Genysis or you felt betrayed by Terminator 4. I can't help that."

The director also addressed series creator James Cameron's recent comments on "Dark Fate" that Miller was always involved in the editing process of the film, there were many disagreements during the process. "And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles. This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that's the creative process, right?" Cameron, who served as producer and co-writer on the new film, had said in October.

In his response, Miller said he felt an obligation to fight a losing battle because it was his name in the director's credit. "Even though Jim is a producer and David Ellison is a producer and they technically have final cut and ultimate power, my name is still on it as director.

"Even if I'm going to lose the fight… I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie," he said. Miller added not having ultimate control as director added to his challenges on "Dark Fate".

That was part of the reason he opted not to return for Deadpool 2 after having creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds. "It became clear that Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise. You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can't," Miller recalled.

Miller acknowledged he would not likely work with Cameron again for the same reason. "I can say no, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience. It's more that I just don't want to be in a situation again where I don't have the control to do what I think is right," he said.

Miller said he and Cameron still maintain a good relationship.

