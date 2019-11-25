International Development News
Development News Edition

Could write a book on why 'Terminator: Dark Fate' didn't work: dir Tim Miller

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:49 IST
Could write a book on why 'Terminator: Dark Fate' didn't work: dir Tim Miller

"Terminator: Dark Fate" director Tim Miller has opened up about the movie's box office failure, saying following a string of below par sequels in the franchise proved fatal for the latest offering. Despite receiving relatively positive reviews, "Dark Fate" managed to earn USD 29 million in its opening weekend.

However, Miller said he is "very proud" of the film. "I'm sure we could write a book on why it didn't work. I'm still not sure and I'm processing, but I'm very proud of the movie," the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

On pointing out if franchise fatigue may have impacted the film's performance, Miller said he couldn't control the reviews and reactions the audience had for the previous sequels. "The things they seemed to hate the most about the movie, were things I can't control. I can't control you didn't like Genysis or you felt betrayed by Terminator 4. I can't help that."

The director also addressed series creator James Cameron's recent comments on "Dark Fate" that Miller was always involved in the editing process of the film, there were many disagreements during the process. "And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles. This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that's the creative process, right?" Cameron, who served as producer and co-writer on the new film, had said in October.

In his response, Miller said he felt an obligation to fight a losing battle because it was his name in the director's credit. "Even though Jim is a producer and David Ellison is a producer and they technically have final cut and ultimate power, my name is still on it as director.

"Even if I'm going to lose the fight… I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie," he said. Miller added not having ultimate control as director added to his challenges on "Dark Fate".

That was part of the reason he opted not to return for Deadpool 2 after having creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds. "It became clear that Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise. You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can't," Miller recalled.

Miller acknowledged he would not likely work with Cameron again for the same reason. "I can say no, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience. It's more that I just don't want to be in a situation again where I don't have the control to do what I think is right," he said.

Miller said he and Cameron still maintain a good relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Champagne flows as landslide democratic win puts pressure on Hong Kong leader

Hong Kongs democrats scored a landslide majority in district council elections, which saw a record turnout after six months of anti-government protests, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled citys leader on Monday to listen to calls for ...

UPDATE 1-Revitalised trade hopes, Burberry jump boost FTSE 100

Britains FTSE 100 advanced further on Monday as investors were hopeful of some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and luxury brand Burberry gained after French peer LVMH agreed to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany.The FTSE 100 added...

BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt, Congress is murdering democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the state. Its the Congress that is murdering the democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Par...

Yediyurappa makes pitch for 'Congress-mukt Karnataka'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday pitched for Congress-mukt Karnataka to realise the BJPs national dream of Congress-mukt Bharat. If we have to make Congress-mukt Bharat then it should be Congress Mukt Karnataka first. It should beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019