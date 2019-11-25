International Development News
Development News Edition

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film 'Pagalpanti'- starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:50 IST
'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend
Poser of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Multi-starrer comedy film 'Pagalpanti'- starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend. The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan which picked up over Rs 23 crore net in its first weekend, according to Box Office India.

The opening day witnessed a business of Rs 5 crore for 'Pagalpanti' and then the jump on day two was pretty limited. The only hope for the film is if it can repeat the Friday collections on Monday. The film's first-day collection had surpassed the collection made by Disney's animated film 'Frozen 2' which raked in Rs 3.50 crore on its debut.

The ultimate madness comedy-drama had hit theatres on November 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar says to sharply raise gas output

Qatar said Monday it would sharply boost its liquefied natural gas LNG production, already the worlds largest, based on a rise in its proven reserves. Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of state-owned Qatar Petroleum Saad al-Kaabi...

New clean energy investment in developing nations slipped sharply last year - report

New clean energy investment slid by more than a fifth in developing countries last year due to a slowdown in China, while the amount of coal-fired power generation jumped to a new high, an annual survey showed on Monday.Bloomberg New Energy...

From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving

Stories about the mob have become offers that Hollywood cannot seem to refuse.The Irishman, Martin Scorseses new movie arriving on Netflix on Wednesday about the Bufalino crime family and famed union boss Jimmy Hoffa, marks the latest entry...

Mumbai: Jayant Patil visits Sharad Pawar before NCP chief's meet with party MLAs

Leader of NCP Legislative Party Jayant Patil met party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here on Monday. Post this the NCP supremo left for Hyatt hotel to meet his party MLAs. On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019