International Development News
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez flaunts her new tattoo on social media

It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:13 IST
Selena Gomez flaunts her new tattoo on social media
Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans. Wearing a show-stopping neon Versace mini dress, the singer showed off a new thigh tattoo on Instagram.

As seen in a collage of behind-the-scenes Polaroid snaps the singer posted to Instagram on Sunday night, the new ink depicts a pair of hands praying with a rosary wrapped around them. And while the new ink was not visible as she walked the AMAs red carpet, a fan account of the star reported the tattoo news over the weekend. The 27-year-old singer wrote, "AMAs day.. more the come..," alongside the photos, in which she tagged the New York City-based Bang Bang Tattoo shop.

The four snaps capture behind-the-scenes moments of her 2019 AMAs opening performance, her first live television performance in two years. He sang her two new songs, vulnerable ballad 'Lose You to Love Me' and upbeat anthem 'Look at Her Now.' She kicked off the world television premiere of her new music wearing a turtlenecked black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the second track. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thieves grab priceless jewels in German museum heist

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europes greatest collections of treasures, police said. They forced their way into Dresdens ...

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minister Edouard Phili...

UPDATE 1-European police attack Islamic State's online presence

European police agencies have knocked out several internet servers used by Islamic State in a significant blow to the armed groups ability to spread propaganda online, the Europol police agency said on Monday. The move shut down a large num...

Hyderabad Police nabbed drug peddler, seized 4 kg opium drug

A Rajasthan resident drug peddler was arrested with over four-kilogram opium in Old Bowenpally area here on Monday, police said. Gangaram Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthans Jaloor district, was on his way to deliver the drug to his customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019