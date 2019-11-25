International Development News
Development News Edition

From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:30 IST
From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving

Stories about the mob have become offers that Hollywood cannot seem to refuse.

"The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's new movie arriving on Netflix on Wednesday about the Bufalino crime family and famed union boss Jimmy Hoffa, marks the latest entry in a genre that has fascinated audiences and filmmakers for decades. Pop culture watchers say that is hardly surprising given the combination of crime, family, violence and the American Dream that Hollywood tales about the Mafia offer.

"It's a genre that really hits that sweet spot between a fascination with crime and a set of relatable family dynamics," said David Schmid, editor of "Violence in American Popular Culture" and an associate professor of English at the University at Buffalo. "The Irishman," starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, follows offerings ranging from "Little Caesar" in 1931 to "The Godfather" and "The Sopranos" that has reaped rewards both at the box office and at awards.

After strong reviews, Scorsese's return to the kind of Italian-American territory he explored in "Goodfellas" and "Casino" is expected to be a leading contender at next year's Oscars. "In many ways, the Mafia took over from the Western as the great American epic," said Robert Thompson, pop culture professor at Syracuse University.

"It's about the settling of the urban frontier as opposed to the geographical frontier, and it's also a great immigration story," he said. Large Italian-American families, often gathered around dinner tables heaving with pasta, give audiences strong characters to root for, even if they are on the wrong side of the law.

Mafia films also give a twist to the classic American immigrant story of arriving in a new country, having to fend for one's self and working hard to achieve goals, Thompson said. When HBO's TV series "The Sopranos" ushered in the notion of an emotionally conflicted mob boss, it deepened the morally ambiguous territory that mobsters inhabit on screen, but which helps make them so appealing.

"The reason these neurotic Mafiosi resonate with us is that we can all relate to being in a job that we don't want to do," said Schmid. Yet, while violence is a key part of the package, there is often less blood-curdling violence than other action movies.

"If you were to make a really explicitly violent Mafia movie, that wouldn't be so popular with the audience," said Schmid. "The audience would prefer to be carried away by the romance of the quintessentially immigrant narrative where a person goes from nothing to becoming a godfather."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ZEEL. However, he will remain Non-Executive Director of the company.In light of the changes in shareholding, Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention t...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Rajiv case convict Robert Payas out of jail on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas walked out of the prison for the first time after 28 years on a 30-day parole. Serving life term, he was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here based on a November 21 Madras High C...

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation and monitoring e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019