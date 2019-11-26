The Chainsmokers to produce music drama in works at Freeform

The Chainsmokers are set to serve as executive producers on drama series in development at Freeform. The series is titled "Demo" and follows a musician in his 20s who decides to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles.

"Though at first, she is eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths if only she can find the strength to tell hers," the plotline read. The series comes from writer and executive producer Joy Gregor reported Variety.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers will executive produce under their Kick the Habit production banner along with Adam Alpert.

