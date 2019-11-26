'Godzilla vs. Kong' to release in November 2020

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures' "Godzilla vs. Kong" will now hit the theatres on November 20, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.

Adam Wingard is attached as the director on the movie, which features Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard and Demian Bichir. The film is a crossover event pitting the two famous monsters against one another. It follows "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017) and this year's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" .

