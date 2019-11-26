International Development News
Samir Soni joins Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre'

Actor Samir Soni is set to star in "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The actor, who was last seen in "Student of the Year 2" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" , took to Instagram to share the news.

"Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan. #chehre #film," Samir captioned a selfie with Emraan. The duo is currently shooting the film in Delhi-NCR.

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller and is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. The project is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film is slated to be released on February 21, 2020.

