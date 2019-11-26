Fergie, Josh Duhamel finalise divorce

Pop star Fergie and actor-model Josh Duhamel have finalised their divorce. According to E! online, the former couple finalised their divorce last week, five months after Fergie filed the paperwork at a courthouse in Pasadena, California.

The singer and Duhamel parted ways in September 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two are co-parenting their five-year-old son Axl Duhamel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)