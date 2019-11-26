International Development News
Development News Edition

It worries me: Karan Anshuman on censorship for web shows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:16 IST
It worries me: Karan Anshuman on censorship for web shows

Censorship on web will curtail the freedom to share one's vision, believes "Inside Edge" creator Karan Anushman, who says he is "anti-censorship". Reacting to the reports of the government asking various streaming services to develop a self-regulatory code, Karan, the creator of Amazon Prime shows like "Inside Edge" and "Mirzapur" , said, "It worries me".

"Anyone who's creative in any manner is going to be worried about this because we need all the freedom we can get and viewers need all the freedom to choose," he told PTI. In September, at an interaction between the film industry and members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar had invited suggestions for the certification of online content.

Karan said in an era of Internet it is impossible to censor content. "Now you have technology, there's parental lock, you have a way to monitor things. Kids these days are super smart, they can circumvent any censorship, because the internet isn't going to shut down. What are you going to censor one or two shows here? It makes no sense. I'm anti-censorship."

However, recently Amazon Prime Video removed the first episode of season five of American political series "Madam Secretary" . The decision was reportedly made considering the episode's focus on Hindu nationalism, Kashmir and violence against Muslims and other minorities in India. Asked to comment on the same, Karan said he was uninformed on the matter.

"In terms of my experience with Amazon, it has been very positive and at no level have they told me to not do something because it could be a censor issue." The director added that Amazon believes in giving a freehand to its collaborators.

"They never really tell you (to not do something). But like any studio, they give very constructive notes on the scripts and it's up to us if we want to incorporate it. There is always a sensible discussion." For the second season of "Inside Edge", Karan said he had immense support from both, the streamer and production banner, Excel Entertainment.

"I want to raise some questions with the show. The 'what ifs'. Because cricket is no longer a simple sport where two teams are playing, it seems there's a lot more. "The first season focused on fixing, betting, in the second one we have explored the auction scenarios, and have also closely looked at doping in sports," he added.

"Inside Edge" is set in the landscape of sports and deals with power, money, fame and the mind games. It stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Sapna Pabbi among others. "Inside Edge" season two will stream from December 6. PTI JUR SHD

SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark offers to lead NATO training mission in Iraq from 2021

Denmark offered to take over Canadas leadership of NATOs non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.With the contribution we will be able to deliver an...

Rupee spurts 24 paise to 71.50 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 24 paise to close at 71.50 against the US dollar, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee o...

HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continues with protest

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site. The Japanese t...

Malaysian court frees Australian grandmother in drug case

Putrajaya, Nov 26 AP An Australian grandmother escaped the death penalty and was released Tuesday after Malaysias top court acquitted her of drug trafficking, a rare ruling that could bolster calls for an end to capital punishment in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019