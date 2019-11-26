International Development News
Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting second child together

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:30 IST
Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting second child together
Singer Ronan Keating has revealed that he and wife Storm are set to welcome their second child together. The couple is already parent to two-year-old son Cooper.

''Storm and I are having a baby! It's really exciting. She's feeling great," Keating told his Magic Radio Breakfast Show co-host Harriet Scott. Storm made the announcement on Instagram.

"Another little Keating on the way," the 38-year-old captioned the image. The singer and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son in April 2017.

The Boyzone star, 42, is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali.

