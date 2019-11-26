This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 promo released, Producer talks on returning in Jan

The finale of This Is Us Season 4 was aired on November 19. The episode was titled 'So Long, Marianne.' Instead of discussing what we had seen in episode 9, let's directly come into its synopsis.

Here's synopsis of This Is Us Season 4 episode 9 titled 'So Long, Marianne' – The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall's Philadelphia townhouse. Many fans are wondering when episode 10 will hit the small screens.

Before the airing of This Is Us Season 4's finale, Sterling K. Brown (who plays the role of Randall Pearson) teased what's to come when the series returns in 2020. His answers were worrisome. He hinted that the series' lovers would be upset during the winter break.

"I was like they're gonna be, they're gonna be upset," Sterling K. Brown told NBC St. Louis when speaking of the script for the fall finale. "Listen there's some big things that are happening going into the back half of this season. There's some tension that develops within the family. So, there's Rebecca, there's Kevin, Kate, Randall something happens in the present day that causes people to sort of fall away from one another a little bit. That's really all I can say," the 43-year-old actor said.

The promo for This Is Us Season 4 highlights the end part as Kate finally confronts her husband about their dissolving marriage. You can watch the promo at the end of this article.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Isaac Aptaker, the executive producer vowed, "When we come back in January, we're going to right away deal with the aftermath of Kate discovering LadyKryptonite5 and trying to figure out what the hell that's all about and who this woman is."

This Is Us Season 4 will return with episode 10 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 on the NBC.