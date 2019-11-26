International Development News
Development News Edition

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 promo released, Producer talks on returning in Jan

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 promo released, Producer talks on returning in Jan
The promo for This Is Us Season 4 highlights the end part as Kate finally confronts her husband about their dissolving marriage. Image Credit: YouTube / TV Promos

The finale of This Is Us Season 4 was aired on November 19. The episode was titled 'So Long, Marianne.' Instead of discussing what we had seen in episode 9, let's directly come into its synopsis.

Here's synopsis of This Is Us Season 4 episode 9 titled 'So Long, Marianne' – The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall's Philadelphia townhouse. Many fans are wondering when episode 10 will hit the small screens.

Before the airing of This Is Us Season 4's finale, Sterling K. Brown (who plays the role of Randall Pearson) teased what's to come when the series returns in 2020. His answers were worrisome. He hinted that the series' lovers would be upset during the winter break.

"I was like they're gonna be, they're gonna be upset," Sterling K. Brown told NBC St. Louis when speaking of the script for the fall finale. "Listen there's some big things that are happening going into the back half of this season. There's some tension that develops within the family. So, there's Rebecca, there's Kevin, Kate, Randall something happens in the present day that causes people to sort of fall away from one another a little bit. That's really all I can say," the 43-year-old actor said.

The promo for This Is Us Season 4 highlights the end part as Kate finally confronts her husband about their dissolving marriage. You can watch the promo at the end of this article.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Isaac Aptaker, the executive producer vowed, "When we come back in January, we're going to right away deal with the aftermath of Kate discovering LadyKryptonite5 and trying to figure out what the hell that's all about and who this woman is."

This Is Us Season 4 will return with episode 10 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 on the NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019