Chandan Roy Sanyal, Bobby Deol to star in web-series directed by Prakash Jha

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Wednesday announced that he will be next seen in a web-series, directed by Prakash Jha. According to a press release, the details are under wraps but the actor revealed the show will also star Bobby Deol.

"The webspace is a great platform for actors and filmmakers alike to explore newer themes and genres. With this new web-series, I will get an opportunity to work with one of my favorite directors, Prakash Jha. "The show has a unique and interesting storyline. It will be amazing to work with Prakash sir and Bobby Deol who also stars in this series. I cannot reveal much but I will say that you will get to see a different side of us in the show," Chandan said in a statement.

Chandan's recent acting credits include "Jabariya Jodi" and other web-series "Bhram" and "Hawa Badle Hassu". His latest Bengali film, "Urojahaj" aka "The Flight" was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and was well-received by the audience.

