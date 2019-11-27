International Development News
Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds. Image Credit: ANI

Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds. According to People magazine, in a recent interview with 'Vanity Fair,' the 35-year-old star opened up about her first marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds and the lessons she learned from the experience.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old," Johansson said without naming her 43-year-old husband. "I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way."

The two exchanged vows in 2008 and got divorced in 2011. "It's a different part of my life now," she said of that time period.

"I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think than I've been before," she added. The 'Avenger: Endgame' star then married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The two divorced in 2017 and share one 5-year-old daughter Rose.

Now, Johansson has found love again with Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost. The couple engaged in May after two years of dating. "The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea," Johansson told Vanity Fair .

"I think that would be wonderful. I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea." (ANI)

