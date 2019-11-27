Ava DuVernay says 'non-black folks' wrongly congratulating her for making 'Harriet'

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has said that some "non black folks" have assumed that she directed critically-acclaimed features "Harriet" and "Queen and Slim" and are now congratulating her. Taking to Twitter, the "When They See Us" helmer made it clear that she did not direct or was involved in any capacity in the making of these films.

"I've now been congratulated by non-black folks in Hollywood 11 different times about my direction of 'HARRIET' and 'QUEEN AND SLIM'. "When I share that I didn't direct those films, that they are made by black women directors who are not me? Nervous chuckles. Apologies. This place...," DuVernay wrote.

"Harriet", a biographical drama on African-American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman featuring Cynthia Erivo in the lead, was directed by Kasi Lemmons, who has films such as "Eve’s Bayou", "Talk to Me" and "Black Nativity" to her credits. "Queen and Slim" , helmed by Melina Matsoukas, starred Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in the lead. The film was about two African-Americans who must go on the run after killing a police officer during a traffic stop gone wrong.

