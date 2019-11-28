International Development News
Happy birthday sweet carrot: Alia wishes sister Shaheen with adorable throwback pictures

Alia Bhatt took a walk down the memory lane as she wished elder sister Shaheen Bhatt by sharing extremely adorable throwback pictures from their childhood days.

  Updated: 28-11-2019 12:23 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 12:23 IST
Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Alia Bhatt took a walk down the memory lane as she wished elder sister Shaheen Bhatt by sharing extremely adorable throwback pictures from their childhood days. Taking to Instagram, The 'Highway' actor Alia Bhatt made sure that she didn't miss to wish her sister as she shared some adorable pictures, along with a caption that reads, "Now here's that moment where I'm struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters' birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I'm not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense... The relationship we share is a language that doesn't exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees"

She continues to add, "So anyway... Sir... You're the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I'm glad we've had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of London! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday." The adorably cute throwback pictures, in the first, the sweet sisters are anjoying the sea while in the second picture Shaheen can be seen pushing Alia in a stroller.

The post got the immediate attention of mother and actor Soni Razdan, and she commented on the well-written caption of the post, "Well that's a message that can beat all messages. For sure." Bollywood actors couldn't miss commenting on the adorable pics, Aditi Rao Haydri wished Shaheen and she wrote, "Cannot deal... sweetest picture ever! Happy birthday to her." Many fans cheered for the young chubby Alia by calling her 'Aaalooo'. A fan called it the "Cutest pic on internet Today!!!"

Farhan Akhtar also commented, "Happy birthday" with a heart emoji. On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite beau Ranbir Singh. She also has 'RRR', which is an Indian Telugu-language period action film, in her kitty. Her 'Sadak 2' directed by father Mahesh Bhatt will release next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

