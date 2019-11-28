International Development News
Michelle Pfeiffer amazes fans with makeup-free selfie

Three-time Oscar winner Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating Thanksgiving with a makeup-free selfie.

Michelle Pfeiffer amazes fans with makeup-free selfie
Michelle Pfeiffer. Image Credit: ANI

Three-time Oscar winner Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating Thanksgiving with a makeup-free selfie. Taking to her Instagram, the 61-year-old star shared an ageless snap, showing off her wide grin.

"Excited to see my family for Thanksgiving, but will miss my Montreal crew," Pfeiffer captioned the photo. Her fans and followers were quick to praise her beauty and flawless skin. "You make me look forward to aging," commented one of her followers.

Another wrote, "Natural selfie, beautiful" and "stunning as always." The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'French Exit,' which depicts the story of a woman whose family, including her son and husband have been reincarnated as a cat, according to Fox News.

The flick also stars Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts which is based on the novel of the same name. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. The 'Batman Returns' star kept her fans updated by posting several posts about working on the film.

She was most recently seen as Queen Ingrith in the sequel of 'Maleficent'. Pfeiffer played the mother of Prince Philip and who seeks to use their marriage to drive a wedge between humans and fairies forever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

