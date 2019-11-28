International Development News
Development News Edition

Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody agreement amid split

Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:50 IST
Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody agreement amid split
Meghan King with her babies. (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time). On Wednesday, the 35-year-old star told 'In touch' that the couple had settled on a 50/50 joint custody of their three children. Meghan, was "not happy" with the arrangement while Jim, is "thrilled," according to US Weekly.

An insider told the publication that, "Meghan didn't want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that's exactly what happened." The update comes a month after the news broke that Jim and Meghan had called it quits after five years of marriage. The pair which wed in October 2014, are parents of a daughter 3-year-old Aspen, and17-months-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.

It didn't take long for Jim and Meghan's split to turn nasty. After the former Bravo star accused the athlete of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim fired back, terming the allegations, "dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful." (Wilson also denied the accusation.) Less than two weeks later, the police were called to Jim and Meghan's home after she returned home from a night out with friends. After an officer questioned the reality TV personality's ability to care for their three children, the officer concluded she was OK.

Jim said at the time, "I did not call the police on my wife. I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues." Two days after the incident, Jim officially moved out of their St. Louis home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65 stake in Indian Super League ISL football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group CFG said in a statement on Thursday. The ISL team would become the eight c...

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, Nov 28 Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019