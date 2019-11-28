International Development News
Development News Edition

Directing films not a gender-specific job: Farah Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:25 IST
Directing films not a gender-specific job: Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan said making films is not a "gender-specific job" and she rejected the tag of being a 'woman director' right from the outset. Farah, who made her directorial debut with the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Main Hoon Na" , said it was strange how some female directors have accepted such labels.

"I genuinely don't think that a director needs to have a gender. It's not a gender-specific job. That's something I sort of have always rejected at the beginning. "Very strangely, I find a lot of women directors not only accepting that but also revelling in it. Then you talk of gender and pay parity," she said.

The director was in conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday here. Farah quipped she simply happens to be a woman which makes her "more organised, more hardworking and better at my job".

"But other than that if you remove my name from 'Main Hoon Na' and put 'Farhan Khan', how will you know if a man or woman directed it?" she asked the audience. Farah said a lot of films with a social message are being made and the viewers are appreciating them as well, but what kind of message they take back home, it completely depends on them.

If films had that much influence on the world, people would have started following 'Gandhigiri' as a religion and, friendship would have fostered between India and Pakistan, she said. "I feel no director should be told what they want to or don't want to make. That pressure should not be put on anybody. Everybody needs to make that movie that comes from within," she added.

The filmmaker said she blames the audience for choosing to watch a big hero movie over a female-centric film. "If the actresses feel that they are not being paid accordingly or that they have it harder, it's only because it's a business module. Big heroes with big ticket films tend to get more business.

"So I blame the audience for that. They go and watch that movie over a female centric movie. The minute that changes, a female-centric movie will go past the Rs 100 crore (mark)," she said. Addressing the cinema versus streaming services debate, Farah said digital streaming is the future but to say that it will replace mainstream cinema would be wrong.

She is set to produce upcoming Netflix original film, "Mrs Serial Killer", starring Jacqueline Fernandez. It will be directed by Farah's husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder. According to reports, Farah is set to direct the remake of "Satte Pe Satta" , which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

Asked to comment on the same, she dismissed the reports as rumours. "Who said a remake of 'Satte Pe Satta' is being made? It'll be truth when we say it. The media creates a remake every week, I have not made any announcement about this till date," the director said.

IFFI concludes on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...

Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

The Lebanese parliaments budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.Before the end of next month, the holiday season...

UPDATE 2-EU lawmakers clear U.S. beef imports but fault U.S. tariffs

European Union lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the EU on Thursday, a move likely to ease transatlantic tensions. But they also criticised tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on metal imports and a threat he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019