Gabrielle Union addresses fans with thankful note post her exit from reality show

Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent was both controversial and surprising. Days after her departure, the actor finally broke her silence and thanked fans for continuously supporting her!

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-11-2019 19:51 IST
Gabrielle Union addresses fans with thankful note post her exit from reality show
Gabrielle Union. Image Credit: ANI

Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent was both controversial and surprising. Days after her departure, the actor finally broke her silence and thanked fans for continuously supporting her! "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever," the actor tweeted on Wednesday night.

Union's tweet came a few days after blog Love B Scott reported that she had allegedly opened up about some "problematic" situations on the show's set before her departure. A day following the blog, Variety further alleged quoting multiple sources that while she was working on the show, the 47-year old had flagged concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge.

The sources also told the outlet that she along with co-judge Julianne Hough were subjected to "excessive notes" on the way they looked. However, a spokesperson for NBC replying to the claims shared a statement with People magazine on Tuesday which read, "America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

The report published in Variety also described the claims that Union was allegedly commented on her hairstyles that they were way "too black" for the show. However, in a statement issued to the outlet, Hough has denied that going through any negative experience on the show.

"I had a wonderful time on America's Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew, and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. I'm looking forward to what the future holds," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  NBC
  • NBC

