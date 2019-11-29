Reese Witherspoon spends relaxed Thanksgiving

American actor Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a relaxed Thanksgiving. The 43-year-old star shared a picture of herself popping open a bottle of wine for her holiday celebrations at her home while wearing a black dress and smiling at the camera in front of her decorated table.

"Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine... Happy Thanksgiving, folks!" Witherspoon wrote in the caption. "Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community [?] #thanksgiving." The mother of three also gave her fans a look at some of the food she and her family enjoyed on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Be thankful."

Witherspoon posted a picture of pecan pie, asking her followers how they pronounce it in an Instagram questionnaire. Witherspoon's holiday comes at the heels of a busy year for the star. She debuted the second season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' alongside Nicole Kidman, as well as her latest show for Apple TV+, 'The Morning Show' with friend Jennifer Aniston, reported People magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)