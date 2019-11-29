'The Simpsons' has no plans to end: showrunner Al Jean

Al Jean, the showrunner of long-running animated sitcom "The Simpsons" , has denied that the show is coming to an end. His response came after Danny Elfman, the composer behind the show's iconic opening theme, said he has heard rumours that the show could be "in its last year".

Jean, however, said the show will continue to live on, post its season 32, which will come out next year. "No disrespect to Mr. Elfman but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that," the showrunner told Metro.

Speaking to website JOE, Elfman had said that he was "flabbergasted and amazed" that the show stayed on screens for more than 30 years. "Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument (about whether the show should be cancelled) will also come to an end. I don't know for a fact, but I've heard that it will be in its last year," Elfman said.

"When I scored 'The Simpsons', I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no-one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell. Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get cancelled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn't think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life," he added. "The Simpsons" , which premiered in December 1989, is one of the longest running animated sitcoms on American TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)