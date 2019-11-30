Robert Pattinson wants fans to forget his 'Twilight' avatar, focus on new role

International Development News
  Updated: 30-11-2019 09:31 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 09:31 IST
Robert Pattinson . Image Credit: ANI

Robert Pattinson wants fans to forget his 'Twilight' avatar and focus on new ones. As the actor is all prepped up as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming 'The Batman' remake, he admitted that he wishes people not to focus on his old Edward Cullen character.

"There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden," Pattinson said in a teaser for his upcoming Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview. "I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now," he added reported E! News.

Besides having immense stardom with his first film, the actor feels he "needs to prove something". "I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I'm not entirely sure what it is," he previously mused to The Guardian. "So that's probably what my turmoil is."

Also, the 33-year-old star is still feels confused by the appreciation and can't believe he bagged the 'Batman' role. "It's kind of insane," the actor admitted to Esquire U.K. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

"It's much more fun when you're an underdog," Pattinson continued. "There's no expectation of you." Her ex-girlfriend and co-star Kristen Stewart, however, always believed in him and high expectations that he would "always shine onscreen".

"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she has raved. "I am so happy for him, it's crazy. It just feels like, I dunno. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' Yeah, yeah, it's awesome." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

