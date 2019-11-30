Amitabh Bachchan congratulates 'Bhoothnath Returns' co-star Usha Jadhav for Best Actor Award at IFFI

International Development News
Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday congratulated his former co-actor Usha Jadhav who bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India for her film 'Mai Ghat

Amitabh Bachchan and Usha Jadhav (Image Courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday congratulated his former co-actor Usha Jadhav who bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India for her film 'Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005'. The megastar took to his Twitter to pen a heart-warming message for the actor who had worked with him in his 2014 release 'Bhoothnath Returns'.

"T 3566 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!, Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI, just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns," tweeted Big B. 'A proud moment for her parents .. Parents be the blessings eternal,' added the veteran actor alongside a few snaps, featuring the actor receiving the award and posing with her parents.

The festival which commenced on November 20 was inaugurated by Bachchan and south superstar Rajinikanth along with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the opening day ceremony honoured Amitabh and Rajinikanth with 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' and French actor Isabelle Huppert was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award for a 'foreign artiste'.

IFFI 2019 showcased over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI. The golden jubilee edition of the festival which concluded on Thursday bestowed Blaise Harrison's 'Particles' with the coveted Golden Peacock Award for Best Male Actor. (ANI)

