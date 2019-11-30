International Development News
Hotel Mumbai gets lukewarm opening response

Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', based on the 26/11 terror attack, opened to a mild response from moviegoers at the box as it minted Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release at the weekend.

Poster of the Film, (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', based on the 26/11 terror attack, opened to a mild response from moviegoers at the box as it minted Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release at the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of the film on his Twitter account.

Earlier, on the 11th-anniversary of the terror attack, veteran actor Anupam Kher who plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi met the real-life hero Chef, who saved the lives of many people. The terror attack took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. On this day, the city came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks.

Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. While nine terrorists were killed by security forces, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death.

'Hotel Mumbai' also stars Armie Hammer. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, the movie was released on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

