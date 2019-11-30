International Development News
'Downton Abbey' producer says they are talking about possible sequel

  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:53 IST
"Downton Abbey" producer Gareth Neame has revealed that the conversations about a possible sequel are already happening. The "Downton Abbey" movie released in September, three years after the show ended on television.

"We're working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it's the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging," Neame told The Hollywood Reporter. The movie adaptation featured the return of many favourites from the original cast, including veteran actor Maggie Smit as indomitable Violet Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley.

Neame said the team started vaguely thinking about the second film closer to the release of the first movie. "But we were kind of holding our breath. The reaction to the film, the press tour in the US and the build-up to release were so strong that we'd been thinking about it. And then it was clear from the first weekend that this was worth taking very seriously.

"It's not one of those shows that came from TV and then flopped in the cinema. So I think that will give everyone comfort that, yes, we know it works. But the challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

