Meghan King celebrates Thanksgiving without husband Jim Edmonds

Television show host Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds celebrated Thanksgiving separately a month after news of their split surfaced on the internet. The 35-year-old star revealed that the former couple's kids, daughter Aspen (3), and twin sons Hart and Hayes (17 months), were feeling under the weather on Thursday, November 28, reported Us Weekly.

"When Thanksgiving is cancelled bc your whole family is sick as a dog, this is what dinner looks like," Meghan wrote alongside a picture of cheese and crackers via her Instagram Stories. "My sweet babies have to forfeit Thanksgiving this year... I will make up another feast another day for them when we are all better," she added.

Hours later, Meghan revealed her family, who she referred to as the "Thanksgiving elves," saved the day and brought her a traditional Thanksgiving meal. (ANI)

