'Coronation Street' actor Mikey North, wife welcome second child
"Coronation Street" star Mikey North and his wife Rachael Isherwood have welcomed their second child together. The baby girl was born in September, reported Digital Spy.
The couple has two-year-old son Archie. North, who plays Gary in the ITV soap, first met Isherwood in 2013 at a bar in Manchester. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Curradine Barns in Shrawely, Worcestershire.
