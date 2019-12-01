International Development News
John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' to release ahead of Independence Day

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 01-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:03 IST
John Abraham's next, action thriller "Attack" will release on August 14, 2020. To be directed by debutante filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie is based on a true story about a hostage crisis and will feature John as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

Lakshya will also write the screenplay of the film, which will go on floors later this month. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.

The film is a joint collaboration between John's JA Entertainment, Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions. "'Attack' is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting.

"At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience," John said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

