International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton ends the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:24 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton ends the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a triumphant Formula One season in style on Sunday with a dominant victory from pole position for Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 250th race. Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second to cement third place in the championship, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third on track but in danger of disqualification for a fuel irregularity.

Valtteri Bottas finished fourth for Mercedes. Hamilton's 84th career victory, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 11th of the season meant the Briton equaled his own Formula One record of 33 consecutive finishes in the points. He also set the fastest lap.

Mercedes had already won both championships for an unprecedented sixth season in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests in Colombia spark backlash against Venezuelan migrants

Daniels Herrera kept quiet on his long walk home from work following violent protests in the Colombian capital Bogota last week, fearful his Venezuelan accent would give him away.The 26-year-old had arrived in the sprawling city high in the...

Dibrugarh Univ Students's Union not to allow BJP leaders into

The Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students Union on Sunday announced that it will not allow any member of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, into the campus in protest against the controversial Citizenship Ame...

MP honey-trap: Cops raid bizman's night club, rescue 67 women

Police raided a night club and other establishments of an Indore-based businessman in connection with the infamous Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case, and rescued 67 women and seven children, officials said on Sunday. The raids were carried ou...

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019