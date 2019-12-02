International Development News
Development News Edition

'Will & Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:59 IST
'Will & Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Actor Shelley Morrison, best known for playing Karen Walker's maid Rosario Salazar on "Will & Grace" , has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, her husband, filmmaker Walter Dominguez, said in a statement to NBC news.

The actor became popular for her performance as the English language-mangling Puerto Rican nun Sister Sixto on "The Flying Nun" from 1967 to 1970. She was roped in to play Salazar in the first run of "Will & Grace" , but her chemistry with Megan Mullally clicked so well that the character went on to appear in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series.

Many of Morrison's co-actors took to social media to pay homage. Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland on "Will & Grace" , said the actor will be missed by the team.

"She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family," he wrote on Instagram. Debra Messing also paid tribute to Morrison on Instagram.

"What a loss. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie." Mullally remembered her as a great friend and an amazing co-star.

"Thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed," she wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

15 killed as wall collapses in TN village following heavy

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said. The 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally we...

Networks in brain play crucial role in suicide risk: Study

Researchers have identified key networks within the brain which they say play a crucial role in fostering a person to commit suicide. The study was published in the journal, Molecular Psychiatry.The facts in relation to suicide are stark 80...

Texans end run of futility against Patriots

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the host Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The Texans 8-4 maintained their one-game lead in the AFC South with their first victory...

Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio

Former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde has removed the partys name from her Twitter bio. Now her bio on the micro-blogging site reads, RTs r not endorsements.Munde on Sunday urged her supporters to come for a rally to be held in Beed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019